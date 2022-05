A 24-year-old student allegedly committed suicide during a video call in Boalmari village of Chudanga in the early hours of Wednesday, reports UNB.

Deceased Fazle Rabbi was a third-year honours student of Chuadanga Government College. Besides, he worked at a private healthcare centre.

Family members of the victim told the news agency that an unidentified woman called them around 2.00am and told them that Rabbi had hanged himself in his bedroom.