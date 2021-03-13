Local News

Sunamganj clash leaves one dead, 40 injured

Prothom Alo English Desk

A man was killed and 40 others were injured in a clash between two groups over establishing supremacy in Bhatipara union of Dirai upazila in Sunamganj, reports UNB.

The deceased was identified as Md Shah Mulq,40, of Nurnagar village of the union.

According to locals and police, the clash was a result of a longstanding dispute between Md Firoj Ali and Md Abul Fajal over establishing supremacy in the area, grabbing a government land and related cases.

Advertisement

At one stage of altercation, both the groups equipped with home-made arms attacked each and another, leaving Md Shah Mulq dead on the spot and 40 other injured.

Later police rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control, said Dirai police station officer-in-charge Ashraful Islam.

The injured were shifted to Dirai and Sunamganj district sadar hospital.

Read more from Local News

More News

They are 'dead' despite being alive

They are 'dead' despite being alive

Woman denied entry to home for giving birth to baby girl

Woman denied entry to home for giving birth to baby girl

Sylhet-3 lawmaker Mahmud Us Samad laid to rest

Sylhet-3 lawmaker Mahmud Us Samad laid to rest

University student trampled to death by wild elephant

University student trampled to death by wild elephant