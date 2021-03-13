Sunamganj clash leaves one dead, 40 injured

A man was killed and 40 others were injured in a clash between two groups over establishing supremacy in Bhatipara union of Dirai upazila in Sunamganj, reports UNB.

The deceased was identified as Md Shah Mulq,40, of Nurnagar village of the union.

According to locals and police, the clash was a result of a longstanding dispute between Md Firoj Ali and Md Abul Fajal over establishing supremacy in the area, grabbing a government land and related cases.