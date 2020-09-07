Suspended OC Pradeep sued over ‘killing two in crossfire’

Two more murder cases were filed against suspended officer-in-charge (OC) of Teknaf model police station Pradeep Kumar Das and 30 others ‘over killing two people in crossfire’.
The cases were filed with the senior judicial magistrate court of judge Helal Uddin while the court directed the OC of Teknaf police station to investigate the matter and submit reports within 8 October.
Nur Mohammad, resident of Nazirpara and Md Aziz of Dailpara in Teknaf were reportedly put in crossfire.
Police picked up Nur, a trader of agricultural equipment, from local agriculture office on 19 March 2019 and demanded Tk 5 million from his family and threatened to kill him in ‘crossfire’ if the family failed to pay the money, according to the case statement filed over Nur’s murder.
Later, on 21 March Nur was killed in ‘crossfire’ in the Rajarchhara area of Marin Drive road.
Besides, Aziz murder case statement said Teknaf police picked up three people including Aziz on 18 October 2019 and demanded Tk 2 million from him family.
Despite Aziz’s family paid Tk 50,000, the cops killed him the next day in Maheshkhaliapara Nadighat area in the name of ‘crossfire’.
OC Pradeep is now in jail in a case filed over the murder of retired major Rashed Md Sinha on 31 July this year.
Sinha was killed in police firing at Baharchhara police check-post on 31 July.
Sharmin Shahriar Ferdous, elder sister of Sinha, filed a case with Teknaf senior judicial magistrate court after the incident on 5 August while the court issued arrest warrants against all of the accused.
OC Pradeep surrendered the following day and later police took him to Cox’s Bazar.