Suspended OC Pradeep sued over ‘killing two in crossfire’

Nur Mohammad, resident of Nazirpara and Md Aziz of Dailpara in Teknaf were reportedly put in crossfire.

Police picked up Nur, a trader of agricultural equipment, from local agriculture office on 19 March 2019 and demanded Tk 5 million from his family and threatened to kill him in ‘crossfire’ if the family failed to pay the money, according to the case statement filed over Nur’s murder.

Later, on 21 March Nur was killed in ‘crossfire’ in the Rajarchhara area of Marin Drive road.