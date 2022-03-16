Swadhinata Award recipient Amir Hamza was a murder accused

Md Amir Hamza, the Swadhinata Award recipient in literature in 2022, was made an accused on charges of allegedly killing a man in Magura in 1978.

The incident took place in Magura’s Barishat village under Sreepur upazilla. A case was filed against Hamza and five other men for killing Md Shahadat Fokir.

The relatives of the murder victim and the other murder accused said that all six accused were handed down life sentences. Hamza’s elder son Md Ali Mortuza admitted that his father was accused of a murder, but denied that his father was awarded the life imprisonment.

The names of the Swadhinata Award recipients were announced on Tuesday. This year, 10 persons and one organisation were named as recipients. Amir Hamza, who passed away on 23 January 2019 at the age of 87, was posthumously named for the award.

Social media has been buzzing with debates since Hamza’s name was revealed as an award recipient. Hamza is a hardly known figure in the country’s literature sphere and doesn’t have any notable literary works that would make him eligible for such an honour.