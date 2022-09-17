Five die from electrocution in Chandpur, Barguna

Five people died from electrocution and five others sustained injuries in Chandpur and Barguna districts on Saturday, reports UNB.

In Chandpur, two people were electrocuted in Shahrasti upazila on Saturday morning.

The deceased were Sohag, 35 and Liton Hossain, 19 while the injured were Delwar Hossain, Kasem, Akkas and Md Sohag Mia. They all are from the same area and worked as carpenters.