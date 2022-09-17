Five die from electrocution in Chandpur, Barguna

Abdul Mannan, officer-in-charge (OC) of Shahrasti Model police station, said the workers came in contact with an electrified wire while carrying the roof of an old tin house near Bepari Bari of Hossainpur village in Tamta North Union of the upazila around 11.00am.
They were rushed to Shahrasti Upazila Health Complex where doctors declared Liton and Sohag dead on arrival, added the OC.
The injured were undergoing treatment at the health complex. Police sent the bodies to sadar hospital for an autopsy, he said.
In Barguna, electrocution killed three people and injured another in Dalua union of Barguna Sadar upazila Saturday afternoon.
The deceased were identified as Helal, 24 his cousin Belayet, 25, and neighbour Robiul 15.
The injured Arif, 18 is now receiving treatment at Barishal hospital.
Arab Ali, DGM of Rural Electricity Barguna Zonal Office, said house owner Helal was removing his tin shed house along with others without disconnecting the electric connection.
At one stage, the electric meter broke down and an electrified wire fell on them, leaving three people dead on the spot, he added.