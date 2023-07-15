JCD leader’s house attacked in Noakhali over attempt to harass Shamim Osman in US

Ruling party student wing Chhatra League leaders have vandalised and exploded crude bombs in the house of a US expatriate former Chhatra Dal leader in Noakhali’s Sunaimuri who allegedly tried to harass Awami League MP Shamim Osman in New York’s Jackson Heights area recently.

The BCL men attacked the house of Badal Mirza, who was a former leader of Sonaimuri upazila Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal, the student wing of BNP, on Saturday morning. Badal, 36, is from Amki village under ward no. 8 in Joyag union parishad in the upazila, and son of Abu Bahar. Bahar was an active leader of upazila unit Chhatra Dal while in the country.

Joyag union parishad chairman Shawkat Akbar Palash told Prothom Alo that Badal went to South Africa some 8 to 10 years ago and later moved to the US.