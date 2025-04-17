JCD men allegedly attack college students in Chattogram

Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD) activists allegedly attacked students of a college in Chhattogram as they protested against an order banning a female teacher.

The newly elected governing body of Alhaj Mostafa Hakim Degree College barred a female from coming to the college today. The students protested against the order, and as a result, JCD men attacked them.

The students alleged that the JCD men entered the college premises to attack students. They also attacked representatives of the Anti Discrimination Student Movement and National Citizen Party (NCP), who went to inquire about the incident.

The incident took place in the college at South Kattali area today.