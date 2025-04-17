JCD men allegedly attack college students in Chattogram
Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD) activists allegedly attacked students of a college in Chhattogram as they protested against an order banning a female teacher.
The newly elected governing body of Alhaj Mostafa Hakim Degree College barred a female from coming to the college today. The students protested against the order, and as a result, JCD men attacked them.
The students alleged that the JCD men entered the college premises to attack students. They also attacked representatives of the Anti Discrimination Student Movement and National Citizen Party (NCP), who went to inquire about the incident.
The incident took place in the college at South Kattali area today.
Witnesses said three newly elected members of the governing body went to the college. At that time, they banned a female teacher from coming to the college. Students protested against the order as the teacher informed them about the matter.
It was learnt that Mohammad Siraj Uddin, former vice-president of the Chittagong city Swecchasebak Dal, was recently elected as a member of the college's governing body. After taking charge, he barred the female teacher from coming to the college. The students protested against this today. As a result, Siraj Uddin’s followers attacked the students.
College student Ikram Hossain said, "Student politics is prohibited in our college. But Chhatra Dal is trying to establish their dominance here. Some female teachers protested against this. Then Siraj Uddin of the Swecchasebak Dal barred her from coming to the college."
Fahim Ahmed, a member of the Akbar Shah thana JCD, told Prothom Alo that the activists of the organisation went to the college to give flowers. Students threw water on them. There was no incident of attack.
Leaders of NCP and Anti Discrimination Student Movement said they went to the college to find a peaceful solution to the matter. But JCD men swooped on them.
Fatema Khanam, the spokesperson of the organisation, told Prothom Alo, “JCD men attacked one of our activists. We are now heading towards Akbar Shah police station.”
NCP’s central committee member Sagufta Bushra said, “Our organiser of Kotwali thana has been attacked.”
Mohammad Alamgir, principal of the college, did not respond to calls for comment on the issue.
Siraj Uddin told Prothom Alo, “These all are baseless allegations. I don’t have any jurisdiction to ban anyone. Some people created disturbances here using the banner of the Anti Discrimination Student Movement. They had a link with Chhatra League-Shibir in the past.”