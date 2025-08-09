Gazipur journalist murder: 3 more arrested

Law enforcement agencies have arrested three more people in connection to the murder of journalist Asaduzzaman Tuhin, who was hacked to death in the Chandna Chowrasta area of Gazipur city on Thursday night.

They were detained during raids in different parts of the city late on Friday night. This brings the total number of arrests in the case to seven.

The arrestees are Faisal Hasan, 23, from Panchbaria in Chatmohar upazila of Pabna, with Shah Jamal, 32, and Suman, 26, from Kashipur in Homna upazila of Cumilla.