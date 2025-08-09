Gazipur journalist murder: 3 more arrested
Law enforcement agencies have arrested three more people in connection to the murder of journalist Asaduzzaman Tuhin, who was hacked to death in the Chandna Chowrasta area of Gazipur city on Thursday night.
They were detained during raids in different parts of the city late on Friday night. This brings the total number of arrests in the case to seven.
The arrestees are Faisal Hasan, 23, from Panchbaria in Chatmohar upazila of Pabna, with Shah Jamal, 32, and Suman, 26, from Kashipur in Homna upazila of Cumilla.
Earlier, police had arrested four others, including a married couple. They are Mizanur Rahman, also known as Ketu Mizan, his wife Golapi, Al Amin, and Md Swadhin. According to police, three of them were identified from CCTV footage and are members of a mugging gang.
Journalist Asaduzzaman was working as a staff reporter in Gazipur for the daily Protidiner Kagoj. He was a resident of Bhatipara village in Phulbaria upazila of Mymensingh.
According to Gazipur Metropolitan Police, at around 8:30 pm on Thursday, a group of five to six men armed with sharp weapons chased Asaduzzaman in the Chandna Chowrasta area.
Asaduzzamn ran into a tea stall at Eidgah Market to take shelter, but the assailants followed him inside, hacked him indiscriminately, and fled.
Soon after, police obtained CCTV footage from a nearby business establishment. Gazipur Metropolitan Police’s Detective Branch, RAB, and PBI then carried out joint operations, leading to the arrest of seven suspects so far.
Additional commissioner (crime) of Gazipur Metropolitan Police, Taherul Haque Chowhan confirmed the arrest of the three new suspects on Friday night, saying, “So far, seven people have been arrested.”
On Friday morning, the victim’s elder brother Selim filed a murder case, naming unidentified individuals as the accused.