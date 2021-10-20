Local News

Teesta flowing above danger level, at least 10,000 families affected

Prothom Alo English Desk
Representational image. Teesta riverFile photo

The Water Development Board (WDB) has opened all the 44 gates of Teesta Barrage on Wednesday to control the high water pressure as the river has been flowing 60cm above the danger level in Lalmonirhat district, reports UNB.

According to WDB officials, the Teesta river was flowing 52.70cm above the danger level at Dalia point on Tuesday night while it was flowing 60cm above the danger level around 10:00am on Wednesday. This is due to the onrush of hill water and heavy rainfall.

The low-lying areas of Dahgram in Patgram upazila, Gaddimari, Singamari, Sinduna, Patikapara, Dauabari in Hatibandha upazila and Bhotmari, Soilmari, Nohli, Char Boirati in Kaliganj upazilas of the district have been flooded, affecting some 10,000 families.

Mafizar Rahman, UP member of Char Sinduna union in Hatibandha upazila, said “We did not experienced any flash floods during the dry season and the river water had dried up in the past two months, but suddenly, the water level has risen, triggering flash floods.”

Maidul Islam of Patgram’s Dahgram area, said, “The river water has started to rise since Tuesday night, inundating the paddy fields, roads and dwelling houses, forcing many people to take shelter in high places.”

Asfaudoula, executive engineer of the Water Development Board at Dalia point said, “The Teesta water is flowing 60cm above the danger mark and the authorities concerned have opened all the 44 gates of the barrage.”

Besides, the residents along the river have been asked to take shelter in safer places.

Lalmonirhat deputy commissioner said that adequate measures have been taken for the flood-hit areas to help local residents.

