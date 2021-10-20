Teesta flowing above danger level, at least 10,000 families affected

The Water Development Board (WDB) has opened all the 44 gates of Teesta Barrage on Wednesday to control the high water pressure as the river has been flowing 60cm above the danger level in Lalmonirhat district, reports UNB.

According to WDB officials, the Teesta river was flowing 52.70cm above the danger level at Dalia point on Tuesday night while it was flowing 60cm above the danger level around 10:00am on Wednesday. This is due to the onrush of hill water and heavy rainfall.