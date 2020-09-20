Thakurgaon coronavirus cases reach 1,056

Eight people were diagnosed with COVID-19 in Thakurgaon in the last 24 hours till Sunday, taking the total number of confirmed cases in the district to 1,056, reports UNB.

Civil surgeon Mahfuzar Rahman Sarkar said a woman physician was among the new patients.

Of the total infected people, 548 people have been found infected with COVID-19 in sadar upazila, 92 in Haripur, 96 in Pirganj, 120 in Ranishankoil and 208 in Baliadangi.