Thakurgaon coronavirus cases reach 1,056

Prothom Alo English Desk
Eight more test positive in Thakurgaon
Eight more test positive in ThakurgaonUNB
Eight people were diagnosed with COVID-19 in Thakurgaon in the last 24 hours till Sunday, taking the total number of confirmed cases in the district to 1,056, reports UNB.

Civil surgeon Mahfuzar Rahman Sarkar said a woman physician was among the new patients.

Of the total infected people, 548 people have been found infected with COVID-19 in sadar upazila, 92 in Haripur, 96 in Pirganj, 120 in Ranishankoil and 208 in Baliadangi.

So far, 20 people have died from COVID-19 in the district.

Bangladesh on Saturday registered 32 more deaths and 1,567 new coronavirus cases, according to according to a handout from Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

With the latest figure, the country’s total caseload reached to 3,47,372 while 4,913 people died so far due to the coronavirus.

