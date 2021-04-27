Thirty Rohingyas rescued off Teknaf coast in Cox's Bazar

Bangladesh Coast Guard on Tuesday rescued 30 Rohingyas from a boat drifting in the Bay of Bengal near Teknaf of Cox's Bazar while making a trip from Bangladesh to Malaysia.

According to the coast guard, the rescued Rohingyas are residents of refugee camps in Ukhiya and Teknaf of Cox’s Bazar.

Among the Rohingya people, five were children, five men and 20 women.

Till 1:00pm, the rescued people were kept under the coast guard custody at Baharchhar in Teknaf upazia. They were being handed over to the police at the time.

Confirming the news, Hafizur Rahman, the officer in-charge at Teknaf police station, told Prothom Alo that human traffickers contacted Rohingya men and young women, luring them of jobs and eligible bridegrooms in Malaysia.