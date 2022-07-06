Three cops injured in gunfight with terrorists in Chattogram

Police said they launched the operation after being tipped off that around 10 people, who are accused in different cases and involved with various criminal offenses, gathered at Azimpur Mahisher Bam area of Padua at night.
After confirmation of their exact location, Rangunia police station OC Obaidul Islam and his fellow policemen went to the spot but the terrorists sensed their presence and opened firing on them.
The policemen also shot back in self-defence, but the terrorists, except for one, managed to flee the scene, the law enforcement said.
Apart from the OC, sub-inspector Abul Fayez and constable Zia sustained injuries during the firing. They all are now undergoing treatment at the upazila health complex.
One of the terrorists -- Md Kamal of Sarafbhata union in the upazila -- was detained from the spot.
Contacted, OC Obaidul Islam said they recovered two locally manufactured gun and five ammunitions from the possession of the arrested terrorist.