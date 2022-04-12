Three-day Boisabi festival begins

Members of Chakma and Tripura communities in the two districts immersed flowers in the Changi river and different canals on ‘Phul Biju’, the first day of the three-day traditional Biju festival.
Wearing traditional dresses, young women and children immersed the flowers in the river in the morning, seeking blessings from the Mother Ganga and praying for the early end to the pandemic and all frustrations and sorrows of the previous year.
Every year, as many as 13 ethnic communities living in Rangamati celebrate festivals like Biju, Sangrai, Baisuk, Bishu, Bihu, Jol Utsab and Bengali New Year.
A five-day fair began in Rangamati ahead of the festival from 5 April, where various sports events and cultural programmes were organised.
On 13 April, the second day of the festival known as ‘Mul Biju ‘, ‘Boishu’ or ‘Bishu’, the main attraction is an indigenous delicacy named ‘Pachon’ that is cooked in every household.
On 14 April, the day of Bangla New Year celebration, the three-day water-throwing festival named ‘Jolkeli’ of the Marma community will begin.
The ultimate day will officially mark the end of the festival of Boisabi. This year, a grand Jolkeli festival has been arranged in Betbunia union of Kawkhali upazila.