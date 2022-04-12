Three-day Boisabi festival begins

After muted celebrations of two years due to Covid-19, Boisabi, the traditional New Year festival of different ethnic communities living in the hilly districts of Khagrachhari and Rangamti, began on Tuesday, reports UNB.

The word ‘Boisabi’ is a combination of the Bengali acronyms for various indigenous festivals like Boishuk of the Tripura community, Sangrai of Marma and Biju of the Chakma community.