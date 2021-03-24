Three killed in Gaibandha explosion

Three people were killed as some explosive material went off in Noyapara village of Gobindaganj upazila in Gaibandha on Wednesday afternoon, reports UNB.



Officer in charge of Gobindaganj police station Mehedi Hasan said the explosion occurred in the house of Borhan Uddin in Noyapara village killing three people on the spot.



"We are suspecting that members of some militant organisation were involved in sabotage in Borhan Uddin's house," OC said.