Local News

Three killed in Gaibandha explosion

Prothom Alo English Desk

Three people were killed as some explosive material went off in Noyapara village of Gobindaganj upazila in Gaibandha on Wednesday afternoon, reports UNB.

Officer in charge of Gobindaganj police station Mehedi Hasan said the explosion occurred in the house of Borhan Uddin in Noyapara village killing three people on the spot.

"We are suspecting that members of some militant organisation were involved in sabotage in Borhan Uddin's house," OC said.

Advertisement

Two among the deceased were identified as Borhan Uddin and Wahedullah Mia while identity of the rest could not be known immediately, he said.

Additional superintendent of police (ASP) Asaduzzaman said police has detained a number of suspects in this regard and their names will be disclosed later.

Read more from Local News

More News

Zafrullah demands speedy completion of Shalla incident probe

Zafrullah demands speedy completion of Shalla incident probe

Gas cylinder explosion kills housewife in Jamalpur

Gas cylinder explosion kills housewife in Jamalpur

SI ‘kills self’ in Pabna

SI ‘kills self’ in Pabna

3 children killed under mud pile

3 children killed under mud pile