Three more returnees diagnosed with Indian variant

The India variant coronavirus was detected in three returnees who were kept under institutional quarantine in Jeshore and Narail.

The genome centre lab at Jessore University of Science and Technology released the information on 18 May.

Sources at the lab said that samples of coronavirus patients–two from the Jashore General Hospital and one from Narail–were sent to the lab on 12 and 16 May respectively.

Genome sequencing was done on the samples as the patients recently travelled from India.

The lab found the India variant B.1.617.2 in their samples. Among the three patients, two are male and one female. The female one is 27 years old while the males are 61 and 37.