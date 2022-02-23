Three sisters wearing shroud go on hunger to recover ancestral property

Three girls wearing shroud have began a hunger strike in front of the deputy commissioner's office in Barguna on Wednesday in a bid to recover their ancestral home and land that their uncle grabbed from them following the death of their parents.

They are Rubi Akter, 27, Jesmin Akter, 18 and Mst Rozina, 16, daughters of late Abdul Rashid from Golaghata village of Barguna’s Bamna upazila.