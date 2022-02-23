Three sisters wearing shroud go on hunger to recover ancestral property

They vowed to continue their hunger strike until they get back their ancestral property.
Elder sister Rubi Akter said she along with her two younger sisters went to Chattogram after their parents died. She took a job at an apparel factory and helped her two sisters in study.
When they returned home in 2019, they found other people occupied their ancestral property in nexus with the influential persons. At that time, they were also ousted from their home. Since then, they have been living in inhuman condition, she added.
Rubi Akter said, “My younger sisters studied living at a house of distant relative. I came home three years ago and found my uncles have grabbed all properties of our father in nexus with local influential persons.”
“Our uncles told us they bought our land throng auction. But we went to the land office of Bamna upazil and learned our land was not auctioned,” she added.
The three sisters claimed they informed upazila nirbahi officer (UNO), upazila chairman and deputy commissioner but the matter was not settled so they were compelled to go on hunger strike. They also sought prime minister Sheikh Hasina’s intervention.
When asked UNO Bibek Sarkar told Prothom Alo he received a written complaint from these three sisters a year ago. He then ordered the Bamna police station officer-in-charge (OC) to investigate into the allegation. And, no body contacted him over the matter since then, he claimed.
Barguna deputy commissioner Habibur Rahman said he called the three sisters at his office after they began the hunger strike on Wednesday but they did not come.
He himself went to them but none of them agreed to talk to him. Now, they sought intervention of prime minister Sheikh Hasina on the matter, he added.