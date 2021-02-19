Three-storey building collapses in Keraniganj

A three-storey building, built after filling up a pond at Charail Khelarmath in Keraniganj, Dhaka collapsed on Friday morning, reports news agency UNB.

The building came crashing down around 8:20am trapping eight people inside, said Faruk Ahmed, in-charge of the local fire service office.

Later, fire service and civil defence members rushed to the spot and rescued them around 9:30am, he said.