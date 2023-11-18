Jhalakhati out of power for 29 hrs after national grid cable severed in cyclone

Jhalakhati district is out of power for 29 hours as electric poles broke and cables were severed due to cyclone Midhili in the Bay Bengal.

Residents in the district have been suffering due to the water and electricity crisis. Water supply in the district town has been halted due to lack of electricity.

According to sources at the West Zone Power Distribution Company at Jhalakathi office, five trees fell on the cables of 33 KV national grids at the suburb of Barishal at 9:00am on Friday.