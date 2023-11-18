Jhalakhati out of power for 29 hrs after national grid cable severed in cyclone

Jhalakhati district is out of power for 29 hours as electric poles broke and cables were severed due to cyclone Midhili in the Bay Bengal.
Residents in the district have been suffering due to the water and electricity crisis. Water supply in the district town has been halted due to lack of electricity.
According to sources at the West Zone Power Distribution Company at Jhalakathi office, five trees fell on the cables of 33 KV national grids at the suburb of Barishal at 9:00am on Friday.
The Jhalakathi district was out of power till the filing of this report at 2:00pm on Saturday.
As per the latest report, power connection has been restored at Kathalia upazila in Jhalakathi.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, Jalakathi WZPDCL executive engineer Abdur Rahim said electric lines at different spots have been severed as trees fell on them. As a result, power supply in the entire district has been halted. The power supply will be normal after the repair of the connection by today.
Meanwhile, the district agriculture department said 75 per cent of Aman crops have been affected due to incessant rain and gusty winds induced by the cyclone.
Vegetable fields have been damaged.
Agricultural officials said the extent of damage can be assessed in a day or two.
District agriculture extension department's deputy director Syed Monirul Islam said winter vegetables and pea (khesari dal) have been damaged due to heavy rain. However, the amount of damage cannot be assessed yet.