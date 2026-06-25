Student shot while out buying tiffin as clash erupts over drugs and territorial control

Sixth-grade student Ethan Ahmed had stepped out of school with friends during the tiffin break to buy food.

Instead of returning to his classroom after the break, he is now lying in a hospital bed in pain.

The student was shot in the back after being caught in a clash between two groups over drug trafficking and territorial dominance.

The incident took place in the Katabil area of Cumilla city today, Thursday afternoon.

Ethan Ahmed was first taken to Cumilla Medical College Hospital in critical condition and was later transferred to Dhaka for advanced treatment. He is the son of Yunus Mia of the Katabil area.