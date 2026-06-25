Student shot while out buying tiffin as clash erupts over drugs and territorial control
Sixth-grade student Ethan Ahmed had stepped out of school with friends during the tiffin break to buy food.
Instead of returning to his classroom after the break, he is now lying in a hospital bed in pain.
The student was shot in the back after being caught in a clash between two groups over drug trafficking and territorial dominance.
The incident took place in the Katabil area of Cumilla city today, Thursday afternoon.
Ethan Ahmed was first taken to Cumilla Medical College Hospital in critical condition and was later transferred to Dhaka for advanced treatment. He is the son of Yunus Mia of the Katabil area.
Mohammad Shahjahan, acting director of Cumilla Medical College Hospital, told Prothom Alo on Thursday evening that the bullet lodged in the student's back had also injured one of his lungs. As no ICU bed was immediately available at the hospital, he was given initial treatment before being referred to Dhaka Medical College Hospital at around 2:30 pm.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, Additional Superintendent of Police (Sadar Circle) Md Saiful Malik said, “Alongside several police teams, detectives are also working at the scene. Efforts are continuing to identify and arrest those involved.”
The Katabil area of Cumilla city is known for drug-related activity. According to police and local sources, rival groups have long been at odds over control of the drug trade and local dominance. Tensions between two local factions began escalating on Wednesday night. The two sides were involved in repeated chases and counter-chases, and several crude bombs were reportedly detonated. Police were later deployed to maintain order.
Witnesses and police sources said that, in response to Wednesday night's events, one faction organised a human chain under the banner of concerned residents on Thursday afternoon. Participants demanded an end to drug trafficking in the area and protested the previous night's incidents. However, armed individuals allegedly attacked the gathering at its conclusion, triggering a clash between the two sides and resulting in gunfire.
According to several eyewitnesses, panic spread throughout the area as soon as shots were heard. People scrambled for safety, while participants in the human chain quickly fled the scene. It was during this chaos that the student, who had come out during his school break to buy food, was struck by a bullet in the back. At least five other people from the rival groups were also injured and received treatment at various local hospitals.
Local resident Abdul Halim said, “We organised the human chain against drugs, but suddenly there was an attack. The sound of gunfire terrified the entire neighbourhood. It is deeply unfortunate that a schoolboy was shot. We want drug trafficking eliminated from this area.”
Another resident speaking on condition of anonymity said, “Two groups have been in conflict over drug trade in the area for a long time. We want the authorities to take swift action against those responsible so that no more innocent people have to suffer.”
The injured student’s mother, Sonia Akter, tearfully told reporters, “My only son had gone to school. He was shot while going out to buy food during the break. He did nothing wrong. I want justice for those responsible. I sent my healthy son to school in the morning, and by afternoon I had to see him in a hospital.”
The incident has also sparked deep concern among students and parents at the school. Mahabub Alam, a parent, said, “We send our children to school to study. If gunfire erupts right outside the school, where is their safety?”
At least three local residents, speaking anonymously to Prothom Alo, said clashes between the two groups had been ongoing since Wednesday night. They claimed the situation calmed after police took up positions in the area that night. However, police were not present at the scene on Thursday morning. They argued that if operations to arrest those involved had begun on Wednesday night, the shooting might have been prevented.
As of Thursday evening, police had not detained anyone in connection with the incident. Tauhidul Anwar, officer-in-charge of Cumilla Kotwali Model Police Station, told Prothom Alo, “The clash occurred between the local Opu Group and Sabbir Group over drug trade and territorial control. The situation is now under control. The process of identifying those involved and taking legal action is underway. The injured student has been taken to Dhaka. We have learned that the bullet will be removed through surgery there.”