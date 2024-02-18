Italy-bound migrants' death: Shock grips 3 Madaripur families

While going to Italy illegally, three young aspirant migrants of Madaripur have died in a boat capsize in the Mediterranean sea, victims' family members have confirmed this to Prothom Alo.

Several more people have also gone missing in the incident.

The boat capsize took place in the Tunisia maritime boundary of the Mediterranean on Thursday. Six nationals of different countries have also died. 52 people have been rescued while several others remain missing.

Three Bangladeshi nationals are: Md Shamrat Bapary, 23, son of Ali Akbar of Madaripur Sadar upazila, Mamun Sheikh, 22, son of Yusuf Ali Sheikh of Rajoir upazila and Sazal Boiragi, 24, of same upazila.

According to relatives, locals and international media, a number of youths including Mamun Sheikh and Sazal Boiragi left home on 14 January for a better life.