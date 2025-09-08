'Where have all the hilsa gone?'

Last Saturday, nearly 700 fishing trawlers laid moored side by side at Jetty no. 6 on the banks of the Bakkhali River in Cox’s Bazar town. Four fishermen- Nur Hasan, Abu Taiyab Majhi, Md Shafi, and Abdul Qayyum Majhi sat chatting idly inside one of them.

Each of them has between eight and twelve years of experience catching hilsa. But now, they say, there are simply no hilsa in the sea.

Even three years ago, a net cast into the Bay of Bengal would bring in hilsa by the shoal, they said. The money earned from selling those hilsa ran their households and paid for their children’s education. Now the hilsa are gone, and they can barely keep their families fed. Where have all the hilsa suddenly disappeared, question the fishermen.