Hilsa production declines due to harsh nature, human greed

The hilsa fishing season is ongoing, but Siddique Majhi, 53, a fisherman from Mahipur River Port in Patuakhali, is disappointed. Despite going to the sea seven times this year, he did not catch fish as expected. During his latest 10-day fishing trip, he spent nearly Tk 600,000. He earned only a small profit from selling the fish. He stated that the costs from the previous six trips were not recovered.

Previously, big-sized hilsa could be caught near the mouth of the Bay of Bengal from Mahipur during the peak season. Nowadays, fishermen have to go deep sea in search of big fish, which increases expenses, including fuel and other costs. Siddique Majhi said, “I have never seen such a low catch before. For the past seven to eight years, fish availability has not been good. To get big fish, we have to go far away.” Recalling the situation 20–25 years ago, he said, “Back then, we used to bring a boatload of hilsa. Those hilsa used to sell for Tk 1 million to Tk 1.2 at that time. Both the owners and we were happy.”

For many fishermen like Siddique Majhi, everything now seems unfamiliar. Conversations with fishermen from Mahipur, Alipur, Bhola, and Cox’s Bazar reveal that there are multiple reasons behind the decline in hilsa production.

During the breeding season, hilsa fishing is banned, and various initiatives such as alternative employment or support for fishermen had increased hilsa production in the country for a few years. However, many doubted or still doubt how much the government’s statistics reflect reality. According to the Department of Fisheries’ own figures, hilsa production decreased by at least 7 per cent in the last season, 2023–24, compared to the previous year.

About 12 per cent of the country’s total fish production comes from hilsa species. Its role in coastal livelihoods, rural market vitality, and even foreign currency earnings is immense. However, in recent years, hilsa production has been declining due to multiple natural and human-induced reasons.

Among natural causes, the first is climate change. The temperature of the Bay of Bengal is gradually rising, which is unfavourable for hilsa breeding and growth. Reduced river flow in the upstream, especially during the dry season, disrupts hilsa’s natural migration. The increase in sandbanks at the Meghna estuary narrows hilsa’s main migration paths. Besides, pollution in rivers and coastal areas, especially from industrial waste and plastic, threatens hilsa’s habitats and food chains. Experts also believe that overfishing without regulation contributes to the decline in hilsa production.

Although Bengalis have had a long association with hilsa, much remains unknown about the fish. Professor Md Shamsul Alam of Bangladesh Agricultural University, the first person to uncover the genetic mystery of hilsa, told Prothom Alo that hilsa is a very sensitive fish. It is born in the sea but must migrate to freshwater to lay eggs. Then the hilsa fry returns to the sea. For hilsa to grow and develop, water must be clean and pollution-free. Without a good environment, hilsa avoids certain areas and takes different routes.