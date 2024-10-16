Illegal debt networks spread from Dhaka to the sea

Though the practice of dadon (traditional lending with high interest) in Bangladesh goes back to the British era, it is socially contemptible and illegal under the laws of the land.

The practice of dadon began during the British rule to control the indigo farmers. The East India Company introduced this practice as a trade of interest. The company abolished and reintroduced these practices several times.

According to a law of 2006, the practice of such transactions is illegal without a license and permission.

A Prothom Alo investigation found bigger commission agents, also known as aratdars or mohajons (wholesaler), from Dhaka and other big cities provide loans to their suppliers. They get protection as the existing law is not enforced.