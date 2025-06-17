Microplastics found in hilsa

Not only is hilsa prized for its taste, but its nutritional value is also significant. As poet Buddhadev Bose once wrote, hilsa is “the bright grain of water.” But what happens if this bright grain loses its lustre due to pollution?

A recent study has found microplastic particles in hilsa caught at river mouths in Bangladesh. Worse still, the fish also contain harmful heavy metals like cadmium, lead, mercury, and arsenic.

Researchers discovered that plastic particles smaller than 5 millimeters—known as microplastics—were present in the intestines, liver, and even muscle tissues of hilsa. These particles originate from plastic bags, bottles, synthetic clothing, tires, and cosmetics. Once they enter rivers and oceans, fish ingest them directly or through the food chain.

The research findings were published in April in the prestigious UK-based journal Water, Air, & Soil Pollution. The study was conducted by the Aquatic Zoology Research Group of the Department of Zoology, University of Dhaka, in collaboration with scientists from the Department of Marine Science at Shahjalal University of Science and Technology.

Plastic pollution, especially in the form of microplastics, has become a pressing global issue. Reflecting this concern, the theme for this year’s World Environment Day, observed globally on 5 June, was “No More Plastic Pollution.”