Child ‘raped’ while visiting elder sister’s home, still unconscious after 24 hours

An eight-year-old child has allegedly been raped while visiting her elder sister’s home in Magura city. The child, still unconscious, was admitted to Dhaka Medical College Hospital Thursday evening.

The police have arrested the victim child’s brother-in-law and his father in this incident.

A cousin brother of the child told Prothom Alo in the afternoon today, Friday that the child was brought unconscious to Dhaka Medical College Hospital yesterday evening.

She’s still unconscious. She has been kept at pediatric intensive care unit (PICU) there. Physicians have said that she will be put on life support if her condition worsens even further.