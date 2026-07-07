33 unions in Cox's Bazar inundated by incessant rainfall

At least 33 unions in 9 upazilas of Cox's Bazar district have been flooded due to continuous heavy rain.

The surge of water from the hills and rising river levels have left many people stranded in various areas of Ramu, Chakaria, Pekua, Maheshkhali, and Teknaf.

The Cox's Bazar Meteorological Office reported that 129 millimeters of rain was recorded in the district in the previous 24 hours until 6am on Tuesday. Rainfall is continuing today, Tuesday as well.

According to district administration sources, the flood caused by water rushing from the hills and increasing water levels in the Bakkhali and Matamuhuri rivers has inundated at least 14 unions in Ramu and Chakaria. Several hundred houses have been damaged.

Also, various low-lying areas in Cox's Bazar Municipality, Teknaf, Ukhiya, Pekua, Maheshkhali, Eidgaon, and Kutubdia have been flooded.

On Sunday night, multiple landslides triggered by the rain caused the deaths of eight Rohingya in a refugee camp and one resident of Cox's Bazar town. Additionally, a child died when a mud house collapsed in Pekua Upazila.