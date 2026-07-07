33 unions in Cox's Bazar inundated by incessant rainfall
At least 33 unions in 9 upazilas of Cox's Bazar district have been flooded due to continuous heavy rain.
The surge of water from the hills and rising river levels have left many people stranded in various areas of Ramu, Chakaria, Pekua, Maheshkhali, and Teknaf.
The Cox's Bazar Meteorological Office reported that 129 millimeters of rain was recorded in the district in the previous 24 hours until 6am on Tuesday. Rainfall is continuing today, Tuesday as well.
According to district administration sources, the flood caused by water rushing from the hills and increasing water levels in the Bakkhali and Matamuhuri rivers has inundated at least 14 unions in Ramu and Chakaria. Several hundred houses have been damaged.
Also, various low-lying areas in Cox's Bazar Municipality, Teknaf, Ukhiya, Pekua, Maheshkhali, Eidgaon, and Kutubdia have been flooded.
On Sunday night, multiple landslides triggered by the rain caused the deaths of eight Rohingya in a refugee camp and one resident of Cox's Bazar town. Additionally, a child died when a mud house collapsed in Pekua Upazila.
Cox's Bazar Deputy Commissioner Md A Mannan told Prothom Alo at 9: 30pm last night that the situation is gradually returning to normal as the rain subsides. Considering the risk of landslides, at least a thousand people from different hill areas of Cox's Bazar town, Ramu, Ukhiya, and Teknaf have been relocated to safe places.
People living in risky areas are being advised to move to safe shelters through announcement and publicity in every upazila.
Abdul Hannan, Assistant Meteorologist at the Cox's Bazar Weather Office, said there is a possibility of heavy rainfall for the next two days. If the rain continues, the risk of landslides and erosion will also increase.
The most suffering in the district has been seen in Teknaf due to the rain. Several villages in the unions of Hnila, Whykong, Sadar, Sabrang, and Baharchhara have been flooded. Over five hundred families are waterlogged as water entered their homes.
Acting Chairman of Hnila union Parishad Md Ali said that water has entered at least 400 houses in the union due to the heavy rain. Many roads have been damaged. Over a hundred mud houses have been partially or entirely damaged.
Teknaf Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) SM Md Anik Chowdhury said that landslides are occurring in various places in the upazila. People living on risky hills are being moved to shelters. The situation is being monitored regularly.
Saint Martin's communications disconnected
Due to adverse weather and a turbulent sea, the boat service between Teknaf and Saint Martin Island has been suspended. For the same reason, two HSC examinees from the island could not go to Teknaf to take their exams yesterday.
The district administration has sent an application to the Ministry of Education to allow them to sit for the exam again.
Additionally, Coast Guard assistance has been sought to participate in the next exam.
Acting Chairman of Saint Martin''s union Parishad Faizul Islam said that the communication with Teknaf has been cut off for five consecutive days. No signs of rapid improvement in the situation are seen. There is a concern about food shortages under these circumstances.
Waterlogging in Cox's Bazar town, tourist sufferings
Heavy rain and the surge from the hills have caused waterlogging in various areas of the Cox's Bazar Municipality.
Areas such as Hotel-Motel Zone, Kolatoli, Sugandha, Bazarghata, Kalu's Store, Tarabaniyachhara, Alirjahal, bus terminal, and roads adjacent to the BGB camp in the district town are submerged.
This has caused inconvenience to tourists and local residents. Additionally, an old bridge on the Lemshikhali-Koiyaerbil road in Kutubdia Upazila collapsed on Monday morning. This has disconnected communication between the two areas.
Md Faruk, a member of Koiyaerbil union Parishad in Kutubdia Upazila, said, upon inquiry, the bridge, which had been in a risky condition for a long time, suddenly collapsed in the morning. However, there were no casualties.
When asked, deputy commissioner Md A Mannan said that there is a possibility of more heavy rain in the coming days.
Therefore, maximum precautions are being taken to ensure that there are no more casualties from landslides.