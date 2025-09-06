Hills being razed after stone looting in Sylhet

Walking along a half-paved road, a high hill comes into view at the end. The top is covered with green trees. At the base are a few tin-roofed houses. A closer look reveals clear signs of cutting the hill. Freshly cut red soil is exposed. The houses create a cover, so from a distance one cannot understand what is happening at the base.

This scene is from Khandimpara, Chararpar area on the outskirts of Sylhet city. On Monday evening, going behind one of the houses set up as cover, a tractor-trolley was seen standing. Two workers with shovels and spades were cutting soil from the hill and loading it onto the tractor. Once loaded, the driver left with the trolley. Soon after, another tractor came and was loaded in the same way.

Not only the hill in Chararpar but hills in nine locations across the city and district were found being cut openly in similar fashion. In addition to these, clear signs of hill cutting were found in at least 25 more locations on Monday and Tuesday. About 70 per cent of these hills are privately owned, the rest government khas land.