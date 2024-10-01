Section 144 imposed in Khagrachhari after teacher beaten dead for rape allegation

The local administration has imposed section 144 in Khagrachhari as tension raised among the hill people and Bengalis after a teacher was beaten to death on the allegation of rape.

The deceased teacher was identified as Abul Hasnat Muhammad Sohel Rana, teacher of Khagrachhari Technical School and College.

He was allegedly beaten to death Tuesday noon. The police and the army increased patrol in the area to control the situation.

According to locals, following the incident, the hill people and members of the Bengali community took position face to face. Both sides brought out separate processions and vandalised some shops in the Mahajanpara area in Khagrachhari Sadar upazila. Besides, the agitated mob set a house on fire.