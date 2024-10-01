Section 144 imposed in Khagrachhari after teacher beaten dead for rape allegation
The local administration has imposed section 144 in Khagrachhari as tension raised among the hill people and Bengalis after a teacher was beaten to death on the allegation of rape.
The deceased teacher was identified as Abul Hasnat Muhammad Sohel Rana, teacher of Khagrachhari Technical School and College.
He was allegedly beaten to death Tuesday noon. The police and the army increased patrol in the area to control the situation.
According to locals, following the incident, the hill people and members of the Bengali community took position face to face. Both sides brought out separate processions and vandalised some shops in the Mahajanpara area in Khagrachhari Sadar upazila. Besides, the agitated mob set a house on fire.
Confirming the matter, Khagrachhari deputy commissioner (DC) Mohammad Shahiduzzaman told Prothom Alo the situation escalated after a teacher was allegedly beaten to death. He was accused of raping. After that, section 144 has been imposed across the district for an indefinite period from 3:00 pm Tuesday.
Sohel Rana was the chief instructor of the building construction and safety department of Khagrachhari Technical School and College in the Khejurbagan area of Khagrachhari Sadar.
He was already accused in a case filed over attempt to rape a female student of 10th grade on 25 February 2021. He also served in prison after getting arrested in that case.
He rejoined the college even after such accusations, which enraged the students. Amid such a situation, an allegation of sexually harassing a student was brought up against him once again today.
The students started demonstrations as the news spread. At one point, the enraged students confined him in the principal’s room. Later, some 10-15 youths from the local hill community entered the room and started beating the accused indiscriminately. Although some members of the police tried to stop them, they failed.
Later, more police reached there and took him to the Sadar Hospital, where he was declared dead by the on-duty physician.
Khagrachhari District Sadar Hospital Resident Medical Officer Ripol Bappi Chakma said he was brought dead to the hospital. Details will be unraveled after an autopsy.
Meanwhile, the people from both sides started patrolling the area in small groups. Both sides chanted slogans demanding justice.
Speaking regarding this, Khagrachhari Sadar police station officer-in-charge (OC) Abdul Baten Mridha told Prothom Alo, “I was too beaten up while trying to calm down the mob. Section 144 has been imposed afterwards. The situation is still quite tense here.”
Earlier, on 18 September, clashes erupted between the two sides after a Bengali youth named Md Mamun was beaten to death on the allegation of stealing a motorcycle. Later, Mamun’s wife lodged a case over the incident accusing three Awami League leaders who went into hiding.
However, the death sparked between the hill people and the Bengalis. A number of shops at the Larma Square in Dighinala were set afire on 19 September. Besides, a man named Dhananjay Chakma was killed in the clash.
Later in the night on 19 September, two other persons named Rubel Tripura and Junan Chakma were shot dead by the law enforcement. Clashes erupted in Rangamati the day over the incident. Several shops and houses were set afire there. Another man named Anik Kumar Chakma was killed in the clash.
The local administration imposed section 144 in Rangamati and Khagrachhari on 20 September, which was lifted later. A total of five cases have been filed over these incidents so far.