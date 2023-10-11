Police file 11 cases against 700 BNP, Jamaat men in 5 days

However, the additional superintendent of Jashore police (crime), Belal Hossain, claimed that the lawsuits are being filed based on specific crimes. He denied any harassment by the police and said they are arresting only individuals with arrest warrants and those accused in regular cases.

According to BNP and police sources, the 11 cases were filed with the seven police stations in Jashore between 5 and 10 October, accusing 200 named individuals and 500 anonymous BNP and Jamaat members.

So far, the police have arrested 77 leaders and activists in connection with the cases. In the district, Kotwali, Benapole, Sharsha, Jhikargacha, Chougacha, and Bagharpara police stations registered two cases each, while the Abhaynagar police station saw one case.