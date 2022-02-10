Transgender Marufa elected UP member in Rangpur

Transgender Marufa Akhter Mitu has been elected as a Member from reserved wards 1, 2 and 3 of Durgapur union parishad (UP) in Rangpur’s Mithapukur upazila, reports BSS.

Common voters of the three reserved wards in Durgapur union are very happy after electing Marufa as their representative with a huge margin of votes in the seventh phase elections of union parishads held on 7 February last.

Returning officer for Durgapur union in the UP elections and Mithapukur upazila secondary education officer Md Zahidul Islam said four candidates were in the fray for the post of the Female UP Member of reserved wards 1, 2 and 3 in the union.

“Among the candidates, transgender Marufa Akhter Mitu was unofficially elected as the UP Member from the reserved wards 1, 2 and 3 bagging 4,580 votes with the ‘Loud Speaker’ symbol,” he said.

Marufa’s nearest rival Rahima Begum bagged 3,653 votes with the ‘Book’ symbol.