Anti-discrimination student movement blocks police station, highway in Chattogram

Leaders and activists of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement have surrounded the Patiya police station in Chattogram following two reported clashes with police.

Since 9:30 am on Wednesday, they have taken positions in front of the main gate of the police station, demanding a fair trial into the incidents of alleged police assault.

Around 10:40 am, a section of the demonstrators also began blocking the Chattogram-Cox’s Bazar highway in front of the police station, reiterating the same demand. The blockade has caused significant traffic congestion on both sides of the highway.

As of 10:45 am, protesters were seen shouting slogans against the police while holding their ground in front of the station.