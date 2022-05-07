TTE summoned for explanation after suspension

Travel ticket examiner (TTE) Shafiqul Islam, who was suspended after fining three people who introduced themselves as relatives of the railway minister, has been summoned to explain himself.

He was summoned to the divisional office of Bangladesh Railway’s west zone at Pakshi on Sunday. Shafiqul Islam disclosed this while speaking to Prothom Alo regarding this issue on Saturday afternoon.

Nasir Uddin, divisional commercial officer (DCO) of west zone, Bangladesh Railway, has told sacked TTE Shafiqul Islam that a complaint filed by a passenger was the reason for his dismissal. A passenger named Imrul Kayes lodged the complaint on 5 May, the day of the incident. TTE Shafiqul Islam was suspended on that very day.