Workers’ movement: 421 RMG factories shut in Gazipur-Ashulia

At least 421 factories in Gazipur and Ashulia have remained shut in the face of protests. Half of these factories have been closed since last Tuesday.

Gazipur industrial police’s superintendent Sarowar Alam told Prothom Alo a total of 386 garmentt factories have remained shut in the areas adjacent to Gazipur city, Konabari, Kashimpur and Kaliakair today.

The number of closed industries can be more, he added.

Mohammad Sarowar Alam, superintendent of industrial police-1, told Prothom Alo, “We’ve received closure notices from 30 to 35 factories. Some factories were opened today but were later shut.”