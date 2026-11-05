Workers and police chase each other in Ashulia, 70 factories shut, Gazipur calm

Workers staged a demonstration in Savar's Ashulia, blocking roads to demand a minimum wage of Tk 30,000.

During this time, a clash occurred between the workers and police, resulting in the vandalism of a police vehicle.

This incident took place on Thursday morning in the Jamgora area of Abdullahpur-Baipail road in Ashulia.

In response to the incident, holidays were declared in 70 factories in Ashulia to prevent any unstable situation.

Meanwhile, the Gazipur industrial area remains calm, with no reports of worker protests until 3 PM today. Law enforcement, along with other security forces, are patrolling different areas of the district to maintain peace.