Two brothers killed in clash over fishing

Two brothers, who were injured in a clash over catching fish in a beel at Habeli Gangadhordi village in Bhanga, Faridpur on Monday, died on Tuesday, reports UNB.
The deceased were identified as Shamim Matubbar, 27 and Rakib Matubbar, 17.
Shafiqur Rahman, officer-in-charge of Bhanga Police Station, said Shamim and Rakib had an altercation with two other villagers on Sunday while fishing in the beel.
Following the altercation, both groups locked into a fierce clash on Monday that left 10 people injured.
The injured were taken to Faridpur Medical College Hospital and Bhanga upazila Health Complex.
The injured brothers died at the hospital early Tuesday.
The OC said police arrested one in connection with the incident.