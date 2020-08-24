Two brothers killed in clash over fishing

Two brothers, who were injured in a clash over catching fish in a beel at Habeli Gangadhordi village in Bhanga, Faridpur on Monday, died on Tuesday, reports UNB.

The deceased were identified as Shamim Matubbar, 27 and Rakib Matubbar, 17.

Shafiqur Rahman, officer-in-charge of Bhanga Police Station, said Shamim and Rakib had an altercation with two other villagers on Sunday while fishing in the beel.