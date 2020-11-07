Two minors among 3 injured while burning effigy of France president Macron

Three people including two children sustained burn injuries while they were burning the effigy of French president Emmanuel Macron protesting at his comments on Islam in Nehalpur village of Chuadanga sadar upazila on Friday.
The injured were Milon Hossain, 25, Rafi, 7, and Rahamatullah, 11, reports UNB.
Muslim devotees held a rally after juma prayer at Nehalpur Primary School ground.
Later, the protesters burnt an effigy of Macron. During that time the three sustained injuries, said Begumpur union parishad chairman Ali Hossain.
Among the injured Milon has been referred to Dhaka Medical College Hospital as half of his body sustained burn injuries, he said.
Last month, French president Macron pledged to fight “Islamist separatism”, which he said was threatening to take control in some Muslim communities around France.
His comments, in addition to his backing of satirical outlets publishing caricatures of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), has led to a social media campaign calling for the boycott of French products from supermarkets in Muslim countries.