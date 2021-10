Officer-in-charge of Tarash police station Fazle Ashiq said that Rafikul received a massive electric shock after he came in contact with a live wire while digging ground to erect a cement pole near his house in the evening.

Morzina got electrocuted when she tried to save her nephew. Their bodies have been sent to Sirajganj Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib Hospital for post-mortem, the OC said.