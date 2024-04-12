S Alam oil factory fire contained in Chattogram

A fire that broke out at an oil factory of S Alam group in Chattogram’s Karnaphuli area has been brought under control.

S Alam Vegetable Oil Limited factory at Moijjartek area caught fire at around 8:30am today, Friday. Eight units of fire service and civil defense doused the fire within an hour.

Earlier on 4 March, a warehouse of S Alam Super Refined Sugar Limited in the same upazila caught fire. It took three days to completely extinguish the fire in the sugar mill.