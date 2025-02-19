Tense situation at KUET, machete-wielding Jubo Dal leader expelled
A tense situation is prevailing at the Khulna University of Engineering and Technology (KUET) following the clashes between the leaders and activists of the Bangladesh Jatiotabadi Chatrodal and the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement.
The members of law enforcement agencies have taken position in front of the main entrance and several students have been seen leaving the halls since Wednesday morning.
Meanwhile, Jubo Dal expelled its Khulna’s Daulatpur unit vice president Mahbubur Rahman from the party on allegation of violating party discipline after a video went viral on social media where he was seen wielding a machete during the clashes.
A press release signed by its central executive committee office secretary Nurul Islam was issued on this matter on Wednesday.
It said the party will take no responsibility of any crimes committed by the expelled leaders, and all leaders and activists of Jubo Dal have been instructed to sever organisational relations with him.
Debanjon Roy, a student of Computer Science and Engineering (CSE) department, is from Sirajganj. He was seen leaving the dormitory in the morning. He told Prothom Alo, “It seems academic activities will remain closed for several more days. So, I am leaving the hall due to safety issues, as well as study purposes.”
Meanwhile, the Chatrodal central committee is scheduled to hold an urgent press conference on the KUET situation in Khulna. Central leaders are expected to join the event.
Khulna Metropolitan Police additional deputy commissioner (north) Md Nazmul Hasan was on duty in front of the KUET main entrance.
He told Prothom Alo five people were arrested but no case has yet been filed. Police remained deployed in the area. Both students and locals assured police of creating no further tense situation, he added.