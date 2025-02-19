Tense situation at KUET, machete-wielding Jubo Dal leader expelled

A tense situation is prevailing at the Khulna University of Engineering and Technology (KUET) following the clashes between the leaders and activists of the Bangladesh Jatiotabadi Chatrodal and the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement.

The members of law enforcement agencies have taken position in front of the main entrance and several students have been seen leaving the halls since Wednesday morning.

Meanwhile, Jubo Dal expelled its Khulna’s Daulatpur unit vice president Mahbubur Rahman from the party on allegation of violating party discipline after a video went viral on social media where he was seen wielding a machete during the clashes.