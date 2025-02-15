BSF assaults 4 Bangladeshis along Kurigram border

Four Bangladeshis were injured as Indian Border Security Force (BSF) allegedly beat them near the international pillar 930 of Balarhat border in Fulbari upazila of Kurigram on Friday, raising a tension in border.

The injured were Shamsul Alam, 60, Jabel Ali, 55, Tajul Islam, 40, and Kashem Ali, 50, from West Balatari villages of the upazila.