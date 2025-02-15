BSF assaults 4 Bangladeshis along Kurigram border
Four Bangladeshis were injured as Indian Border Security Force (BSF) allegedly beat them near the international pillar 930 of Balarhat border in Fulbari upazila of Kurigram on Friday, raising a tension in border.
The injured were Shamsul Alam, 60, Jabel Ali, 55, Tajul Islam, 40, and Kashem Ali, 50, from West Balatari villages of the upazila.
Locals and relatives of the injured said Shamsul Alam was sitting inside the 200-300 yards of India-Bangladesh border after juma prayers. At one stage, a BSF team entered the Bangladesh territory and inquired them where he had been, leading to a scuffle. After that, BSF members hit him with gun butt, injuring his right arm.
Following the incident, locals armed with sticks chased BSF members. At that time, BSF retaliated with rubber bullets and beat several people, leaving three other injures.
Lalmonirhat 15 Border Guard Bangladesh battalion commander Colonel Shakil Alam confirmed the incident saying, “Tension prevailed as several Bangladeshi gathered at the border following the incident. We, however, are working out the details.”