40 injured in clash of 2 groups in Sunamganj, MP hurt while trying to intervene
At least 40 people from both sides were injured in a clash between two groups over a land sale dispute in the Jauabazar area of Chhatak upazila in Sunamganj. The incident occurred on the Sunamganj–Sylhet highway on Friday night, bringing traffic to a halt for around an hour and causing severe inconvenience to passengers.
Sunamganj-1 MP Kamruzzaman Kamrul was also injured when he was struck by a stone while attempting to stop the clash. He later received initial treatment at a hospital. Police and local residents said the dispute centred on a piece of market land in the Jauabazar area had been building for the past two days.
Around 8:00 pm on Friday, the two sides initially exchanged heated words, which escalated into a clash, with both sides throwing bricks and stones. Although the situation briefly calmed down, fighting resumed around 9:00 pm, leaving numerous vehicles stranded on both sides of the road.
Personnel from the Jauabazar police outpost first tried to bring the situation under control. Additional police were later deployed from Chhatak Police Station, while army personnel from a nearby camp in Shantiganj upazila also went to the scene and helped restore order.
Around 40 people from both sides were injured by brick and stone throwing, and many received treatment at the local health centre.
During the clash, MP Kamruzzaman Kamrul was returning to Sunamganj from Sylhet when he became stuck at the scene. He later went there with police personnel in an attempt to mediate between the two groups. At that time, he was hit by a stone on his leg.
Officer-in-charge of Chhatak police station Md Mizanur Rahman Talukder said the clash broke out over a land-related dispute. Police later brought the situation under control with assistance from the army.
MP Kamruzzaman Kamrul said, “I was hit by a stone on my leg. It was not a serious injury. The situation was brought under control after we went there with law enforcement personnel and spoke to both sides.”