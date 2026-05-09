40 injured in clash of 2 groups in Sunamganj, MP hurt while trying to intervene

At least 40 people from both sides were injured in a clash between two groups over a land sale dispute in the Jauabazar area of Chhatak upazila in Sunamganj. The incident occurred on the Sunamganj–Sylhet highway on Friday night, bringing traffic to a halt for around an hour and causing severe inconvenience to passengers.

Sunamganj-1 MP Kamruzzaman Kamrul was also injured when he was struck by a stone while attempting to stop the clash. He later received initial treatment at a hospital. Police and local residents said the dispute centred on a piece of market land in the Jauabazar area had been building for the past two days.