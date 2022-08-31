Jhumon Das arrested again as case filed under Digital Security Act

Police have again arrested Jhumon Das, 26, from Noagaon village in Shalla upazila of Sunamganj on allegation of writing somehting ‘controversial’ in his Facebook wall. The law enforcement members detained Jhumon Das from his house on Tuesday afternoon and filed a case against him under the Digital Security Act at night.

Jhumon was shown arrested in the case. Abu Sayeed, additional police super in Sunamganj confirmed this to Prothom Alo.

Shalla police station officer-in-charge Aminul Islam said Jhumon Das gave a post from his Facebook ID about mosque and temple a few days ago. This has created tension among the local people. In this context, the action has been taken against him.