Former IGP Benazir’s name in arson attack on Tripura community, 4 held

Four people have been arrested in the incident of arson attack on Tripura community in Sarai Union of Lama upazila in Bandarban. The police revealed the news of these arrests yesterday, Thursday.

The name of former Inspector General of Police (IGP) Benazir Ahmed has come up in this incident. The name of the former IGP came up in the statements of Chittagong Hill Tracts Affairs adviser Supradip Chakma and headman (head of the Mouza) of the area Durjodhan Tripura.

The police have stated that four people named Stephen Tripura, 50, Masainia Tripura, 44, Joachim Tripura, 52, and Md Ibrahim, 65, have been arrested in connection to the incident of burning down houses.

Of them, Md Ibrahim used to be the caretaker of the land occupied under the name of Benazir Ahmed. All the arrestees are residents of Sarai Union. They had been arrested on Wednesday night.

Earlier on Tuesday night, there was a fire that burnt down 17 houses at Purbobetchhara Para area. All the residents of the community were at the church celebrating Christmas at that time. There were no people at the area. After the incident, a case had been filed on Wednesday night.