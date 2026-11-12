Garment workers stay off work, block Dhaka-Tangail highway over wage demand
Labor unrest has erupted again in Gazipur's Kaliakair, demanding a minimum monthly wage of Tk 30,000.
Workers from several factories gathered on the Dhaka-Tangail highway in the Mouchak area around 9:00 am today, Thursday instead of joining work, bringing traffic to a halt.
According to police and workers, employees of several factories in Mouchak went to their workplaces this morning. However, instead of joining work, they staged demonstrations inside demanding a wage rise.
Later, when factory management declared a holiday, the workers took position on the highway. This brought traffic on the Dhaka-Tangail highway to a standstill.
All factories in Mouchak and surrounding areas have now declared a holiday.
Stating that police rushed to the scene upon receiving the information, Kaliakair Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Shahidul Islam said, traffic remains suspended as workers have blocked the highway. He added that efforts are underway to talk to the workers and bring the situation under control.