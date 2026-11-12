Local News

Garment workers stay off work, block Dhaka-Tangail highway over wage demand

Correspondent
Gazipur
Garment workers block the Dhaka-Tangail highway in Kaliakair, Gazipur, demanding a minimum monthly wage of Tk 30,000, causing traffic congestion. The blockade took place in the Mouchak area. 12 November 2026.Prothom Alo

Labor unrest has erupted again in Gazipur's Kaliakair, demanding a minimum monthly wage of Tk 30,000.

Workers from several factories gathered on the Dhaka-Tangail highway in the Mouchak area around 9:00 am today, Thursday instead of joining work, bringing traffic to a halt.

According to police and workers, employees of several factories in Mouchak went to their workplaces this morning. However, instead of joining work, they staged demonstrations inside demanding a wage rise.

Also Read

Garment workers' protests: 47 cases of disinformation, including claims of killings and shootings, identified

Commuters face difficulties amid traffic congestion, with many seen walking to their workplaces.
Prothom Alo

Later, when factory management declared a holiday, the workers took position on the highway. This brought traffic on the Dhaka-Tangail highway to a standstill.

All factories in Mouchak and surrounding areas have now declared a holiday.

Stating that police rushed to the scene upon receiving the information, Kaliakair Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Shahidul Islam said, traffic remains suspended as workers have blocked the highway. He added that efforts are underway to talk to the workers and bring the situation under control.

Follow the Google news channel to get Prothom Alo's latest news
Read more from Local News