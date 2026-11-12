Garment workers stay off work, block Dhaka-Tangail highway over wage demand

Labor unrest has erupted again in Gazipur's Kaliakair, demanding a minimum monthly wage of Tk 30,000.

Workers from several factories gathered on the Dhaka-Tangail highway in the Mouchak area around 9:00 am today, Thursday instead of joining work, bringing traffic to a halt.

According to police and workers, employees of several factories in Mouchak went to their workplaces this morning. However, instead of joining work, they staged demonstrations inside demanding a wage rise.