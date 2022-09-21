MP 'aims pistol at UP chairman, threatens to kill'    

Rezaul Karim Bablu, member of parliament (MP) of Bogura-7 constituency, allegedly aimed his pistol at Shajahanpur upazila parishad (UP) chairman, Shorab Hossain, and threatened to kill him over an argument at a meeting.

A photograph of MP Rezaul Karim brandishing his gun went viral on social media. Refuting the allegation, however, the MP claimed he took out the arms from his pocket to defend himself, not to kill anyone.