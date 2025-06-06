Banker couple mugged in front of home after travelling from Dhaka to Rajshahi

A couple who work at a private-sector bank were mugged in front of their home in Rajshahi after arriving from Dhaka. The incident occurred in the morning today, Friday in the Debisingh Para area of the city. The victims have filed a written complaint with Boalia police station.

The victims are named Rashidur Rahman and Fahmida Sultana. They both are employed at the head office of BRAC Bank in the capital.

Rashidur Rahman said they got down from the bus at Talaimari intersection in Rajshahi early in the morning during the Fajr prayer time.