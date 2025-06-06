Banker couple mugged in front of home after travelling from Dhaka to Rajshahi
A couple who work at a private-sector bank were mugged in front of their home in Rajshahi after arriving from Dhaka. The incident occurred in the morning today, Friday in the Debisingh Para area of the city. The victims have filed a written complaint with Boalia police station.
The victims are named Rashidur Rahman and Fahmida Sultana. They both are employed at the head office of BRAC Bank in the capital.
Rashidur Rahman said they got down from the bus at Talaimari intersection in Rajshahi early in the morning during the Fajr prayer time.
From there, they took a rickshaw towards Debisingh Para. As they approached their home, Rashidur got off the rickshaw while his wife still remained seated. At that exact moment, two muggers approached and threatened them with knives.
The muggers snatched their mobile phones, wallets, important documents, Tk 26,000 in cash, and their bank ID cards. During the scuffle, Fahmida Sultana sustained a cut on her left hand from the blade. The attackers also tore Fahmida’s burqa while trying to snatch her bag.
Rashidur Rahman claimed that the incident occurred while Fajr prayers were going on in the madrasa mosque right next to their home. Though he cried for help no one came forward.
Taking that advantage, the muggers easily fled the scene after looting all their belongings. One of the attackers was wearing a helmet, but the other was bareheaded. He can be identified in the CCTV footage, Rashidur added.
Officer-in-charge (OC) at Boalia police station, Mostak Ahmed, confirmed receiving a written complaint in this connection. He told Prothom Alo that an officer has been assigned to the case and the muggers will be tracked down as soon as possible.
Earlier, a police officer named Rezaul Karim, 45, was injured with a machete by a mugger gang and is currently receiving treatment at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH). That incident occurred beside the Mirzapur Government Primary School in the city.