Eyewitness account: How journalist Rabbani was killed

Al Mujaheed said it is the chairman who premeditated the murder.

Rabbani was taken to the T&T road, at the north side of the intersection, where the chairman took position earlier along with other accomplices. Some 15 to 20 goons beat him up brutally on a dimly lit stretch of the road, until he fainted.

Later, they went to the nearby residence of the chairman leaving him for dead, he said, adding the goons presumably selected the road due to its proximity to the residence.

Al Mujaheed used to call Rabbani 'Uncle'. He took an attempt to save his uncle from the attack, but he was also threatened with death.

"Being panic-stricken, I could do nothing (to save him). I phoned our fellows and asked them to come," he added.