24 BUET students among 34 arrested from Tanguar Haor

The law enforcement claimed all of the arrested students are involved with the politics of Islami Chhatra Shibir, student wing of Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami. They came to Sunamganj to conspire against the government and to hold a secret meeting in disguise of travelling at the Tanguar Haor. They had an intention of violating public safety and cause loss of people’s lives and properties, police added.

Police and local source said the students came to Tahirpur upazila on Sunday morning. They rented a houseboat and visited Tanguar Haor all the day. On their way to bordering Tekerhat, at the north side of the haor, two speedboats of police intercepted them and detained them.

Police did not say anything though Prothom Alo contacted the law enforcement several times from Sunday afternoon to Monday morning.

Later, speaking to Prothom Alo on Monday afternoon, a police official said they needed time to verify the allegations brought against the detainees. A case was filed and they were shown arrested in the case once police could ascertain the allegation. All of them are involved with the politics of Islami Chhatra Shibir and came here to conspire against the government. They came to the haor so that none can suspect them, the official added.