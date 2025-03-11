Youth in guise of person with mental disability involved in misogyny held in Savar
Police detained a youth on Monday after a video made rounds on social media showing him involved in various misogynist acts in the guise of a person with mental disability in various places of Savar upazila in Dhaka.
Forces from Savar police station picked up Khalid Mahmud alias Ridoy Khan from Madhyapara of Aminbazar in Savar around 4:00 pm, according to a press release of Dhaka district police.
Several videos available on the social media account of Khalid Mahmud shows he was intercepting young and teenage girls, and women on the streets and passing various objectionable comments against them, as well as talking about which dress they should wear.
Demands arose to bring him to book after his videos started making rounds.
Facebook page JU Insider disclosed his name and whereabouts and urged the people concerned to take action as he teased and harassed schoolgirls and college students on the streets.
Certain Raju Nurul shared a video of Khalid Mahmud on Facebook saying that he saw the videos previously and thought the youth was a person with mental disability, which the youth is not.
Khalid Mahmud teased and harassed schoolgirls and collegestudent on streets and threatened that they could be raped.
Dhaka district additional superintendent of police (Savar circle) Md Shahinur Rahman held a press conference on the matter on Monday night.
He said the youth was detained on allegations of eve teasing and invoking violence against women.
Police were processing to file a case against him.