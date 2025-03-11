Youth in guise of person with mental disability involved in misogyny held in Savar

Several videos available on the social media account of Khalid Mahmud shows he was intercepting young and teenage girls, and women on the streets and passing various objectionable comments against them, as well as talking about which dress they should wear.

Demands arose to bring him to book after his videos started making rounds.

Facebook page JU Insider disclosed his name and whereabouts and urged the people concerned to take action as he teased and harassed schoolgirls and college students on the streets.