Untimely floods in Jamuna inundate boro crops in Sirajganj

Boro crops on 700 acres land in five upazilas of Sirajganj went under water as untimely swelling of the Jamuna River took a serious turn in past few days, reports UNB.

Erosion of river banks in Chawhali, Belkuchi, Shahzadpur, Kazipur and Sadar upazilas has compounded the miseries of the villagers.

The onslaught of floods and erosion has damaged crops and left dozens of villagers homeless, locals said.